Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Tonmoy Das inaugurating IBBL sub branch



















Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Tonmoy Das inaugurating Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) sub branch as chief guest at Maijdee Bazar, Noakhali on Monday. IBBL Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Noakhali Zone Mahmudur Rahman, other high officials, businessmen and local elites are also seen on the occasion. photo: Bank