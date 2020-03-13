|
Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman and Lekhapara Trust Chairperson Dr Shahida Akhter, Trustee of Lekhapara Trust Shabbir Ahmed Osmany and other bank officials at a ceremony held at the corporate Head Office of MTB, Gulshan 1, Dhaka recently. In the event MTB CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman handing over a cheque of Tk10 lac to Lekhapara Trust Chairperson Dr Shahida Akhter for the development of underprivileged and physically challenged children of 'Koltapara Anondo Pathshala' school located at Sonargaon, Narayanganj. photo: Bank