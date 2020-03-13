

Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain and Dmoney Bangladesh Ltd cofounder and Managing Director Aref R Bashir shaking hands following signing an agreement in presence of senior colleagues at Brac Bank head office in the city recently. Under the agreement, Dmoney, a digital wallet that provides lifestyle payment and financial services within a single app. Brac Bank's customers will enjoy multiple services from Dmoney App and Brac Bank alternative delivery channel as per the agreement. photo: Bank