Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:50 PM
Sterling weakens  on growing coronavirus turmoil

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, March 12: Sterling fell against the US dollar and euro on Thursday, weighed down by deepening market turmoil after US President Donald Trump slapped restrictions on travel from Europe.
The British currency gave up its hard-earned gains on Wednesday when investors cheered stimulus measures from the Bank of England and the British government, including an interest rate cut and billions of pounds of support for struggling firms.
But the lift proved short-lived, with the pound tumbling later in the day following Trump's flight ban.
The US flight ban exempts Britain but has been seen as a sign of an escalating crisis.
Sterling was last down 0.3per cent against the dollar at $1.2772.
The pound was also down 0.3per cent versus the euro at 88.26 pence per euro, set for a fourth consecutive day of losses against the single currency and close to an almost five-month low of 88.495 pence hit the previous day.    -Reuters


