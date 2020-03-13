Video
Unilever, IBA to collaborate for sustainable development

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020
Business Correspondent

Unilever Resources Director Sakshi Handa and IBA Director Professor Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar in the presence of Unilever Homecare and Food and Refreshment Director Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, IBA MBA Programme Coordinator Professor Dr. Md. Mohiuddin and other respected members of IBA faculties and Unilever Bangladesh Limited, exchange documents after signing a MoU between the two sides in Dhaka.

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (Unilever) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to collaborate in focusing largely on sustainable development.
Unilever, a global pioneer on sustainable development, will partner with academia for research, ideation and innovation, under the MoUm says a press release.
The Unilever Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) is acting as a whole, aiming at three specific goals i.e. improving health and well-being; reducing the environmental impact by half and enhancing livelihoods of millions.
The USLP sets out to decouple people's growth from the environmental footprint, while increasing its positive social impact.
This collaboration will create opportunities for students and faculties of IBA to work on live projects contributing to various SDGs (sustainable development goals, giving them exposure to many global and brand-led sustainability initiatives that Unilever is driving across the 3 pillars for the USLP.
Unilever has been the 'Employer of Choice' among graduating students across the nation for 8 consecutive years because of its numerous interventions for the development of students, and the culture and opportunities that pertains to the organization.
Unilever strives to maintain its relationship with academia in various ways ranging from its organized campus interventions (Sparks Campus Ambassador programme, Unilever Leadership Internship Programme, BizMaestros, Unilever Future Leaders Programme etc.) to conducting classes as guest lecturers and mentoring students.
Over the years, the IBA has been a source of some of the best talents in Unilever. The collaboration between the two parties will contribute to the development of the future the talent of Bangladesh.
While Unilever Bangladesh will benefit from the fresh outside-in perspective, research expertise of the students and faculty alike, in the process, the students of the institute will also get the opportunity to interact with global and local Unilever leaders who have transformed markets and businesses across the world and learn from them.
The MoU was signed by Unilever Resources Director Sakshi Handa and IBA Director Professor Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar in the presence of Unilever Homecare and Food and Refreshment Director Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, IBA MBA Programme Coordinator Professor Dr. Md. Mohiuddin and other respected members of IBA faculties and Unilever Bangladesh Limited.


