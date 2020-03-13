Video
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:49 PM
MetLife launches new health insurance plan

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

MetLife Bangladesh has recently launched a new health insurance plan titled "MediCare" which provides financial benefit during hospitalization to lessen the medical expenses of policy holders.
Medicare comes with a number of unique and industry leading features including daily hospitalization cash benefit of up to BDT 20,000, option for purchasing multiple MediCare plans for spouse and dependent children under a single basic life insurance policy, and up to 360 days of hospitalization benefit during the coverage period of 10-12 years.
The in-hospitalization financial benefit is applicable even when the policy holder is admitted to a free hospital, according to a press release.
Any MetLife policy holder within the age of 18-55 can purchase MediCare as protection against future hospitalization expenses.
"Hospitalization expenses can sometimes leave the individual and the family in financial difficulties at the time of medical emergencies. Our newly launched insurance plan - 'Medicare' aims to provide the financial assistance during their time of need," the press release quoted MetLife Bangladesh General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim as saying on the launch.


