Call for Southwest Asian bloc to deal with locusts





Officials from Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and India connected with locust experts at the FAO headquarters in Rome via video conferencing and discussed strategies against locust infestation in their respective countries.

Addressing the conference, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar called for timely sharing of information among regional countries and formulation of a comprehensive operational plan for better management of locust attacks.

Bakhtyar emphasised the need for a Southwest Asian countries 'window on locust watch' which will have better understanding of the regional threat due to the pest. He also offered cooperation and support to Iran to tackle locust through bilateral mechanism.









The minister emphasised that there is a need for a coordinated effort at regional level to address the challenge, and said that Pakistan is politically committed and it has declared a national emergency to manage the threat of locust. -Dawn





