Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:49 PM
Home Business

BD court fines Nobel laureate $88 for labour law violation

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

MUMBAI, March 12: Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus pleaded guilty and apologised for violating the country labour laws after which he was acquitted with a fine of $88.
Yunus and three other senior officials of Grameen Communications were accused of violating the labour laws who admitted the guilt and tendered an apology to the labour court.
Yunus has been in a legal tangle facing over 100 lawsuits filed by the disgruntled employees of Grameen Telecom (GT).  According to media reports, the telecoms unit of the Grameen Bank was bound to share five per cent of the company's profit with the workers but for the last 10 years, the GT has allegedly not shared the profits.
In October last year, an arrest warrant was issued against Yunus after he failed to appear in court for hearing in a case over the sacking of employees from a company headed by him. Three employees of Grameen Communications (GC) were sacked for allegedly trying to set up a trade union.
In 2011, Yunus was sacked as the head of Grameen Bank citing a review of Grameen Bank activities.
Yunus launched collateral-free microcredit scheme for rural entrepreneurs of Bangladesh through Grameen Bank which was founded by him in 1983.
In 2006, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to empower the rural entrepreneurs. The Norwegian Nobel Committee jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Yunus and the Grameen Bank "for their efforts to create economic and social development from below."
Yunus has received several awards and accolades for his ideas and actions. Apart from the Nobel Peace Prize, Yunus has been honoured with the lndependence Day Award, Franklin D Roosevelt Freedom Award, Seoul Peace Prize and Nikkei Asia Prize for Regional Growth among others.
The Norwegian Nobel Institute had said that Yunus "sought to realise his vision of self-support for the very poorest people by means of loans on easy terms".    -Republic World


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump’s shallow virus plan blows floor out of markets
Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts
EU suspends aviation slots rule as coronavirus hammers airlines
Cathay Pacific 2019 profits plunge, predicts virus losses
Coronavirus likely to affect BD cell phone output
Airline stocks plunge as US bans on flights from most of Europe
BD needs to spend a further $7.8b for road safety: WB
Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Tonmoy Das inaugurating  IBBL sub branch


Latest News
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
SAARC leaders endorse Modi's proposal of jt strategy against coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft