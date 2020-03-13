

Mercantile Bank Ltd Chairman Morshed Alam, MP, along with Vice Chairman Mohd. Selim, Executive Committee Chairman Md. Anwarul Haque, Mercantile Bank Foundation Chairman M. Amanullah, MBL Managing Director and CEO and Mati Ul Hasan, Directors A. S. M. Feroz Alam, A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Al-Haj Mosharref Hossain and other high officials, inaugurating 'Mujib Corner' at its Head office to mark the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city on Thursday. Portrait, photographs of historic moments and quotes of Bangabandhu, books written on Bangabandhu, Documentary have attached in the `Mujib Corner'. 'Chowmuhany Branch' and 'Naogaon Branch' of Mercantile Bank Ltd. also built 'Mujib Corner' at their premises.