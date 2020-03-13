Video
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:49 PM
Business

Asia stocks sink after US bans Europe travel on virus

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, March 12: Stock markets tumbled Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel to the United States from Europe over the coronavirus.
Asian markets were already a sea of red at the open, with traders taking their lead from a global rout as the World Health Organization declared the spread of the new virus was officially a pandemic.
But Trump's announcement of the 30-day ban, which excludes Britain, caused further selling, despite a series of measures intended to ease the financial pain of the outbreak, which has paralysed travel and hit businesses around the world.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei was down 5.42 per cent or 1,051.88 points to 18,364.18, while the broader Topix was down 5.06 per cent or 70.15 points to 1,314.97 in the hour after Trump's address.
Australia's ASX was down 5.4 per cent, while Hong Kong tumbled three per cent at the open.
The news also sent the yen higher, with the safe haven currency gaining as uncertainty continues. The dollar fetched 103.63 yen by 0130 GMT, from 104.57 yen in early Asian trade.
"Trump travel ban: sell, sell, sell is being heard across dealing rooms in Asia," wrote Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.
"Travel restrictions equal slower global economic activity, so if you need any more coaxing to sell... after a massively negative signal from overnight trading in US markets, it just fell in your lap," he added.
The losses followed another brutal session on the US markets, with wave after wave of bad news, including Hilton withdrawing its earnings forecast and Boeing saying it would suspend most hiring and overtime pay.
The coronavirus outbreak has left virtually no sector untouched, though travel and tourism have been particularly hard-hit as countries institute travel bans and quarantine requirements.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index plunged around 1,465 points, or 5.9 per cent, to 23,553.22 on Wednesday, in a bruising session that left the index more than 20 per cent below its peak, making it a bear market.    -AFP


