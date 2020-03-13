European shares sink again as Trump imposes travel ban





Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, sending a shockwave through financial markets that pushed US stock markets into bear market territory.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index fell 6.3per cent, extending declines to a sixth straight day with all but one constituent trading in the red as the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak an epidemic.

Travel and leisure stocks .SXTP shed 9.9per cent to hit their lowest since 2013, with Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) declining between 11.4per cent and 13.5per cent.

The sector has now lost over a quarter of its value this month as a virtual halt to business travel and holiday cancellations force airlines to cut back on flights.

"Travel restrictions equal slower global economic activity, so if you need any more coaxing to sell after a massively negative signal from overnight trading in US markets, it just fell in your lap," said Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at Axicorp.

All eyes will now be on the European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day, with expectations running high that the central bank will join its UK, American and Australian peers in cutting interest rates further.

In an unusual move, the ECB's bank supervision arm, which generally acts independently of monetary policy, is also expected to outline ways to help the financial sector.

Analysts question whether the measures will do much to assuage investors' underlying concerns.

"All these central bank measures cannot solve the problem of disruption of transportation and production," one German-based strategist said. -Reuters















