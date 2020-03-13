Video
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:49 PM
Dollar weak as US travel ban adds headwinds to global economy

LONDON, March 12: Safe-haven currencies were in demand on Thursday with the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc leading gains against the struggling dollar after US President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe to stem the coronavirus.
With the latest ban posing a fresh disruption to the global economy, traders were also disappointed by the lack of broad measures in Trump's plan to fight the pathogen, prompting traders to bet on further aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve.
Money markets are now expecting another 100 bps of easing from the Fed by next week taking the benchmark policy interest rates to zero after a hefty half point rate cut last week.
"The market was looking for more," said Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at the Bank of Singapore.
In early London trading, the Japanese currency climbed 0.8per cent versus the greenback to 103.65 yen just below a four-year high of 101.28 hit on Monday. The Swiss franc climbed 0.2per cent $0.9365 versus the greenback.    -Reuters


