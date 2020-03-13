Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:48 PM
Home Business

With Walton listing stock investors hoping better days ahead

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

As Walton has been listed in the country's capital market the relevnt investors and stakeholders are hoping for better days ahead.
Meanwhile, Walton's book building system has also been completed as it intends to raise Tk100 crore from the capital market for expanding business, paying back bank loans and meeting relevant expenses through the initial public offering (IPO).
The cut-off price, however, of shares of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited has been set at Tk315 each after bidding by eligible institutional investors.
The company's prospectus showed that its turnover was increased by Tk 2,444.35 crore to Tk 5,177.3 crore in the fiscal year 2018-19 from its previous fiscal year's Tk 2,732.9 crore turnover.
Walton's head of accounts Yakub Ali said the company's turnover were sharply increased in the last fiscal year with the taking of some initiatives like opening of new sales outlets, introducing aggressive marketing strategies and bringing the after-sales services into online network and providing lucrative facilities on the purchase of digital campaign etc.
He added that the operations of some other products such as electrical appliance, air conditioner and television were brought under the Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in the last fiscal year.
As a result, the company's turnover were sharply gone up that also lifted the company's net profit to Tk 1,376.1 crore in the FY 2018-19 from the previous fiscal year's Tk 352.32 crore net profit.
Director Uday Hakim said that turnover and profitability have been increased tremendously in the previous financial year for operating the company's overall activities with a well-planned and long-term roadmap.




Walton's entire sales networks are consisting of - Plaza, distributor, corporate, online and international marketing channels.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump’s shallow virus plan blows floor out of markets
Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts
EU suspends aviation slots rule as coronavirus hammers airlines
Cathay Pacific 2019 profits plunge, predicts virus losses
Coronavirus likely to affect BD cell phone output
Airline stocks plunge as US bans on flights from most of Europe
BD needs to spend a further $7.8b for road safety: WB
Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Tonmoy Das inaugurating  IBBL sub branch


Latest News
India rupee touches all-time low at 74.5 to dollar
Private car seized with 33 kg hemp
41 nabbed in Rajshahi
Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees
Greece swears in first female president
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 5,000
Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI
Australian home minister tests positive for coronavirus
SAARC leaders endorse Modi's proposal of jt strategy against coronavirus
Most Read News
My First Pilgrimage
Father’s Love
Independence Day parade-rally postponed
BNP chief gets permanent bail in Narail case
Jatrabari-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway opens
3 foreign-returnee siblings quarantined at home in Faridpur
2 'Rohingya robbers' killed in gunfight
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis could be over by June: Chinese expert
Biman, three other airlines suspend flights to India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft