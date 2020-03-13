With Walton listing stock investors hoping better days ahead





Meanwhile, Walton's book building system has also been completed as it intends to raise Tk100 crore from the capital market for expanding business, paying back bank loans and meeting relevant expenses through the initial public offering (IPO).

The cut-off price, however, of shares of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited has been set at Tk315 each after bidding by eligible institutional investors.

The company's prospectus showed that its turnover was increased by Tk 2,444.35 crore to Tk 5,177.3 crore in the fiscal year 2018-19 from its previous fiscal year's Tk 2,732.9 crore turnover.

Walton's head of accounts Yakub Ali said the company's turnover were sharply increased in the last fiscal year with the taking of some initiatives like opening of new sales outlets, introducing aggressive marketing strategies and bringing the after-sales services into online network and providing lucrative facilities on the purchase of digital campaign etc.

He added that the operations of some other products such as electrical appliance, air conditioner and television were brought under the Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in the last fiscal year.

As a result, the company's turnover were sharply gone up that also lifted the company's net profit to Tk 1,376.1 crore in the FY 2018-19 from the previous fiscal year's Tk 352.32 crore net profit.

Director Uday Hakim said that turnover and profitability have been increased tremendously in the previous financial year for operating the company's overall activities with a well-planned and long-term roadmap.









Walton's entire sales networks are consisting of - Plaza, distributor, corporate, online and international marketing channels.





