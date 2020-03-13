Execution process of Dhaka sanitation project begins





The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its last meeting approved the project namely Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project (DSIP) with an estimated cost of Taka 4,055.60 crore.

Taka 1,199.60 crore of this project cost will come from the government resources while the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB will provide the remaining money as project assistance.

A Senior Planning Commission official detailed the project components and said that Dhaka WASA will implement the project by December 2024. Planning Minister MA Mannan said that once the project is implemented, it would be possible to establish improved sanitation and sewage system in some selected city areas.

He said around 15 lakh people in Dhaka city will benefit from the improved facilities to be created under this project. It will include improving the sanitation system side by side develop skills manpower for Dhaka WASA to increase sewage system management.

The capacity building component of the project is thus high on the agenda. The minister said sanitation in city areas like Paltan, Motijheel, Ramna, Kalabagan, Shahbagh, Khilgaon, Sabujbagh, Kotoali, Sutrapur, Bangshal and Wari will see major improvement. .

Another Planning Commission official said that the lone sewage treatment plant of Dhaka WASA is located in Pagla in the outskirt of the city. Most of its treatment capacity could not be exploited properly due to insufficiency or blockage in the main collection network.

He said city dwellers in some part of the city releases their waste to nearby water bodies or storm water lines polluting the supply lines, running water and environment to cause deterioration of public health system in the capital.

A sewerage master plan has already been framed to improve the overall sanitation and sewerage system of the capital by Dhaka WASA and the project aims at achieving most of the goals. The main project components include extension of the existing Pagla sewage treatment plant, reconstruction and rehabilitation of sewerage lines at eastern, western and south-western regions of the Dhaka metropolis.

It includes construction of some 462 kilometer sewerage network and their reconstruction or rehabilitation under Pagla catchment area, construction and operating of 2 lots of decentralized waste water treatment plant, necessary land acquisition and development, procurement of IT equipment, software, swear cleaning equipment.

Before undertaking this project, a technical assistance project titled "Preparatory Activities of Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project" was implemented with financial support from the World Bank for conducting the feasibility study and other necessary works.

The Pre-Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting on the project was held on October 31 last year where the Planning Commission recommended implementing the project subject to fulfillment of some conditions.















