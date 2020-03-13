Banks’ CSR spending up by 47.22pc in July-Dec period



Planning Secretary Md Nurul Amin, flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and other guests including the chamber leaders, speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titles:

CSR spending means banks must spend part of their profits on welfare activities.

Latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) released figure on Wednesday shows banks' CSR spending stood at Tk 408.58 crore in July-December last year as against their spending of Tk 277.50 crore in the same period of previous year.

As per the CSR expenditure guidelines of the BB, banks are allowed to spend money on philanthropic purposes from their net profit earnings with no limit on expenditure. The expenditure will be participatory and not mandatory.

Although the banks increased their CSR spending, most entities failed to follow the BB's instructions on sector-wise spending limit.

Of the CSR expenses, banks spent the highest Tk 123.76 crore on disaster management, representing 30.29 per cent of their total spending, in violation of the BB guidelines on CSR expenditure that do not allow banks to spend their CSR more than 10 per cent on disaster management.

The banks were instructed to spend the highest 30 per cent of their CSR on education, 20 per cent on health sector and 10 per cent on climate risk or disaster management.

For the education sector, the banks spent 29.51 per cent or Tk 120.56 crore of the entities' total CSR budget.

Apart from these, banks spent Tk 49.65 crore on the health sector and Tk 22.70 crore in funding cultural activities, among others. The allocations for the health and cultural sectors from CSR fund represent 12.15 per cent and 5.56 per cent respectively.

Of the banks, Islami Bank Bangladesh spent the highest amount of Tk 94.28 crore on CSR, followed by Dutch-Bangla Bank and Exim Bank spending of Tk 41.2 crore and Tk 38.7 crore respectively.

Bankers said that they spent the amount either through their own channels or through donations to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund. Banks get tax rebates on spending under CSR programmes but they will not enjoy the tax rebate if they spend beyond the limit, a high official of the central bank said.









Apart from banks, the non-banking financial sector's CSR spending during the period stood at only Tk 2.75 crore, the central bank's figure said.





Banks' spending on corporate social responsibility (CSR) has been increased by 47.22 per cent or Tk 277.50 crore in the second half of 2019 against similar expenses during the same period in the previous year.CSR spending means banks must spend part of their profits on welfare activities.Latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) released figure on Wednesday shows banks' CSR spending stood at Tk 408.58 crore in July-December last year as against their spending of Tk 277.50 crore in the same period of previous year.As per the CSR expenditure guidelines of the BB, banks are allowed to spend money on philanthropic purposes from their net profit earnings with no limit on expenditure. The expenditure will be participatory and not mandatory.Although the banks increased their CSR spending, most entities failed to follow the BB's instructions on sector-wise spending limit.Of the CSR expenses, banks spent the highest Tk 123.76 crore on disaster management, representing 30.29 per cent of their total spending, in violation of the BB guidelines on CSR expenditure that do not allow banks to spend their CSR more than 10 per cent on disaster management.The banks were instructed to spend the highest 30 per cent of their CSR on education, 20 per cent on health sector and 10 per cent on climate risk or disaster management.For the education sector, the banks spent 29.51 per cent or Tk 120.56 crore of the entities' total CSR budget.Apart from these, banks spent Tk 49.65 crore on the health sector and Tk 22.70 crore in funding cultural activities, among others. The allocations for the health and cultural sectors from CSR fund represent 12.15 per cent and 5.56 per cent respectively.Of the banks, Islami Bank Bangladesh spent the highest amount of Tk 94.28 crore on CSR, followed by Dutch-Bangla Bank and Exim Bank spending of Tk 41.2 crore and Tk 38.7 crore respectively.Bankers said that they spent the amount either through their own channels or through donations to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund. Banks get tax rebates on spending under CSR programmes but they will not enjoy the tax rebate if they spend beyond the limit, a high official of the central bank said.Apart from banks, the non-banking financial sector's CSR spending during the period stood at only Tk 2.75 crore, the central bank's figure said.