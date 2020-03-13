Video
Friday, 13 March, 2020, 8:48 PM
Home Business

Mujib Borsho Celebration

Plan underway to build houses for poor from March

Published : Friday, 13 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken up a massive plan to build 21,088 houses in rural areas marking 'Mujib Borsho' celebration or the birth centenary of Father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.
For this reason, the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa has approved an allocation of Tk 630 crore recently. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief will implement the plan.
Earlier, the ministry had proposed to Finance Ministry to build 68,000 houses and 38 disaster-resistant homes for the poor and marginal village people in the country. But the Finance Ministry has approved plan for 21,088 houses from VGF found.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said that the finance ministry has slashed the original plan but the target remains to build the houses in 68 thousand 38 villages.  
Building homes will begin from the month of March and will be completed within March 2021, he added.
He said that homes will be built with money allotted for TR, and Kabikha programmes that will facilitate fulfillment of the government's election promise 'My village, my town'.
According to finance ministry sources and cabinet division, the houses will be constructed under the supervision of union councils, Upazila administration and district councils for distressed people in the country's coastal areas, victims of river erosion, poor, helpless and landless and marginalized people.
Earlier, the government in the national budget for 2019-20 had allocated Tk 100 crore for celebrating Mujib Borsho. Besides, the Cabinet Division was granted an additional Tk 50 crore for the same purpose, said finance ministry sources.
Following the additional demand of Tk 512 crore, the government formed a committee, led by the cabinet secretary to assess the demands. The authorities asked the Finance Division not to release any fund without any vetting by the Cabinet Division.
A Cabinet Division official said the government would allocate only a small amount against the additional demands.


