Family files objection against formal charges

He was expected to play a big role among the prosecution witnesses to identify Rajib's signature during the trial. But he was excluded from the list," Jahedul said. -bdnews24.com A family member of Rajib Hossain, a Government Titumir College student who died after losing his right arm to a race between two buses in Dhaka, has filed a petition challenging the formal charges over his death. Jahedul Islam, the maternal uncle of Rajib, filed a petition objecting to the findings of an investigation into the incident at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari on Wednesday.Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust or BLAST, is providing legal assistance to the family. The petition was also filed on behalf of the organisation. The petition has been filed due to the 'errors, irregularities and partiality' in the investigation report, Jahedul said. "My uncle Zakir Hossain had handed over the statement, signed by Rajib, to the Shahbagh Police Station.He was expected to play a big role among the prosecution witnesses to identify Rajib's signature during the trial. But he was excluded from the list," Jahedul said. -bdnews24.com