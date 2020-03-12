Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:34 AM
EU working for Rohingya repatriation: Mustafa Kamal

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Monday said the European Union (EU) is working for the repatriation of Rohingyas to the place of origin in Myanmar's Rakhine State uniting the whole world. He said this while briefing reporters after a meeting with an EU delegation, led by its Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink, at his office. Mustafa Kamal said, "Today, we discussed with the EU representatives different current challenges Bangladesh is facing. The EU believes that Rohingyas must go back to their homeland." "Climate change-related problems are a dangerous threat to Bangladesh. China, India and Japan emit carbon but Bangladesh is affected by it. We also had talks about this enemy," he said.    -UNB


