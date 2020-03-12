HC scraps conviction, sentence of children by mobile courts





The court also directed the authority concerned to immediately release the children convicted and sentenced by mobile courts conducted by executive magistrates.

An HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder delivered the verdict after hearing a suo moto rule issued by the court on October 31 last year.

Barrister Abdul Halim and Advocate Ishrat Hasan took part in the hearing as they placed the matter before the court while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar argued for the state.

On November 13 last year, the HC had directed the authorities concerned to immediately release the children under 12 years, who were convicted by the mobile courts on various times and kept in the Children Development Centre.

The court also granted six month bail to children aged between 12 and 18 years, who were convicted by the mobile courts.

They will be released on subject to satisfaction of the children's court concerned, the court said.

On October 31, the bench had issued the suo moto rule and ordered the government to immediately release children -- aged less than 12 years -- who were convicted by mobile courts and kept in juvenile correction centres.

The court said children [under 12 years] have no understanding of the consequence of offences, and therefore they cannot be convicted by mobile courts and kept in correction centres.

It also granted six months bail to children -- aged between 12 and 18 -- who were convicted and kept in such centres. They will be released subject to the satisfaction of the children's court concerned after finishing their bail bonds, the HC said.

On that day, the bench observed that mobile courts have no jurisdiction to convict or sentence any child for an offence. Only, the Shishu Adalot (children's court) can deal with the cases filed against children as per the Children Act-2013, it said while issuing the rule.

It asked the authorities concerned to explain why the conviction of children by mobile courts should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench passed the order and rule following a report published in a Bangla daily the same day.

According to the report, mobile courts have illegally jailed 121 children for six months to one year and sent them to juvenile correction centres in Tongi and Jashore.

















