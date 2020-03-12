Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:34 AM
latest
Home Front Page

HC scraps conviction, sentence of children by mobile courts

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday declared illegal the conviction and jail sentence of children handed down by mobile courts.
The court also directed the authority concerned to immediately release the children convicted and sentenced by mobile courts conducted by executive magistrates.
An HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder delivered the verdict after hearing a suo moto rule issued      by the court on October 31 last year.
Barrister Abdul Halim and Advocate Ishrat Hasan took part in the hearing as they placed the matter before the court while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar argued for the state.
On November 13 last year, the HC had directed the authorities concerned to immediately release the children under 12 years, who were convicted by the mobile courts on various times and kept in the Children Development Centre.
The court also granted six month bail to children aged between 12 and 18 years, who were convicted by the mobile courts.
They will be released on subject to satisfaction of the children's court concerned, the court said.
On October 31, the bench had issued the suo moto rule and ordered the government to immediately release children -- aged less than 12 years -- who were convicted by mobile courts and kept in juvenile correction centres.
The court said children [under 12 years] have no understanding of the consequence of offences, and therefore they cannot be convicted by mobile courts and kept in correction centres.
It also granted six months bail to children -- aged between 12 and 18 -- who were convicted and kept in such centres. They will be released subject to the satisfaction of the children's court concerned after finishing their bail bonds, the HC said.
On that day, the bench observed that mobile courts have no jurisdiction to convict or sentence any child for an offence. Only, the Shishu Adalot (children's court) can deal with the cases filed against children as per the Children Act-2013, it said while issuing the rule.
It asked the authorities concerned to explain why the conviction of children by mobile courts should not be declared illegal.
The HC bench passed the order and rule following a report published in a Bangla daily the same day.
According to the report, mobile courts have illegally jailed 121 children for six months to one year and sent them to juvenile correction centres in Tongi and Jashore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kerala put under lockdown
Virus cases rise rapidly in Europe, US
WHO says virus outbreak is pandemic
EU working for Rohingya repatriation: Mustafa Kamal
HC scraps conviction, sentence of children by mobile courts
Papiya put on fresh 15-day remand
51 lakh marginal women to be empowered in Mujib Year
EC postpones providing NID to expats


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft