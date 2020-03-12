Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:34 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Papiya put on fresh 15-day remand

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Court Correspondent

Expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon were placed on a 15-day remand on Wednesday in three cases.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansary passed the order.
The couple was placed remand on a 10-day remand in two cases filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Special Powers Act and the Arms Act on February 24.
Besides, another court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debbrata Biswas granted a five-day remand to them in another case filed with Bimanbandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act on February 23.
Papiya and Sumon were on Wednesday produced before the courts by RAB -1 with a 30-day remand prayer in three cases related to counterfeit notes, illegal arms and liquor.
. During the hearing, there were no defence or prosecution lawyers in the courtroom.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kerala put under lockdown
Virus cases rise rapidly in Europe, US
WHO says virus outbreak is pandemic
EU working for Rohingya repatriation: Mustafa Kamal
HC scraps conviction, sentence of children by mobile courts
Papiya put on fresh 15-day remand
51 lakh marginal women to be empowered in Mujib Year
EC postpones providing NID to expats


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft