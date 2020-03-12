Papiya put on fresh 15-day remand





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansary passed the order.

The couple was placed remand on a 10-day remand in two cases filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Special Powers Act and the Arms Act on February 24.

Besides, another court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debbrata Biswas granted a five-day remand to them in another case filed with Bimanbandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act on February 23.

Papiya and Sumon were on Wednesday produced before the courts by RAB -1 with a 30-day remand prayer in three cases related to counterfeit notes, illegal arms and liquor.

. During the hearing, there were no defence or prosecution lawyers in the courtroom.





















Expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon were placed on a 15-day remand on Wednesday in three cases.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansary passed the order.The couple was placed remand on a 10-day remand in two cases filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Special Powers Act and the Arms Act on February 24.Besides, another court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debbrata Biswas granted a five-day remand to them in another case filed with Bimanbandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act on February 23.Papiya and Sumon were on Wednesday produced before the courts by RAB -1 with a 30-day remand prayer in three cases related to counterfeit notes, illegal arms and liquor.. During the hearing, there were no defence or prosecution lawyers in the courtroom.