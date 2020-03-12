EC postpones providing NID to expats





For the celebration of the 100 year birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March, the Commission planned to provide NID cards among Bangladeshi expatriates in those three countries on a limited scale.

"The EC decided to postpone the activities of providing NID cards to the Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom for indefinite time frame due to coronavirus," a senior official told Daily Observer on Wednesday.

He said the commission was supposed to inaugurate the activities of proving NID cards among Bangladeshi expatriates on a limited scale in the current month centring Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 100 year birth centenary.

Earlier, the EC inaugurated the voter registration programme for Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia to provide them with the national identity card on November 5, 2019. It also inaugurated the programme in UAE on November 19, 2019.































