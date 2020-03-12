Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:33 AM
Getting NID cards no easy task

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Mohammad Zakaria

Issuance of the National Identity Card (NID) has now become difficult for a citizen due to non cooperation of officials and demand for money by the middlemen.
Citizens going to NID office, a Wing of the Election Commission, at Agargaon in the capital, for correcting their names or other information face problems to get the necessary amendment done, sources said.
Applicants said they do not get proper services from the office instead they fall in trouble when they apply for any correction or change in their NID cards.
"If someone pays Tk 500 to Tk 1,000 to the middlemen for any kind of simple correction in the NID, he/she gets the work done within a short time. But if they do not pay their files will remain unattended," sources added.
A large number of people come every day to the NID Headquarters with correction related issues. But a simple correction of the NID takes a long time.
However, sources said officials at the NID office remain busy providing services to individuals who have recommendations from the VIPs.
The same situation is prevailing in all the thana election offices in Dhaka and across the country. Sheba Chowdhury (not her real name), a private job holder, has applied to settle in Canada permanently. And she submitted an application for correcting one alphabet each in her first and last names. She submitted her application form to the concerned thana election office at Mirpur 11 last May. She is yet to get her corrected NID card.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Sheba said she went to the office several times to take her corrected NID card. But the official concerned informed her that she would get an SMS from No 105 after her card gets printed.
"I am fed up with the irresponsibility of the Election Commission on the matter. Nine months have passed but I did not get my NID card," she added.
Like Sheba, a large number of general people are facing such hassle due to the lack of accountability of the official concerned.
Seeking anonymity, a senior official of the NID Wing said middlemen and some corrupt officials are involved in such activities. The EC should take immediate action against them.
NID card is the main proof of his/her citizenship of a Bangladeshi national.
Abdul Baten, Director (Operation) NID Wing, said those who have spelling mistakes in their identity cards can apply for amending the information to their respective thana election offices. They will get their cards by the specific time. He said his office had not received any such complaints.


