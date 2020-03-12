Video
Tigers polish off maiden treble crunching Zimbabwe

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Tinashe Kamunhukamwe during the second Twenty20 international cricket match of a two-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh trounce visiting Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the final of the two-match T20i series on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Bangladesh won the toss in the afternoon and invited Zimbabwe to bat first bringing three changes in the playing eleven. Quick Hasan Mahmud was awarded 68th T20i cap of Bangladesh, while Naim Sheikh succeeded Tamim Iqbal as presumed and Al-Amin Hossain replaced Shafiul Islam. Zimbabwe on the other hand, had caped speedster Charlton Tshuma in place of Donald Tiripano.
Zimbabwe however, found scoring against home dude's bowling tough. They lost opening batsman Tinashe Kanunhukamawe when they were at 12. Kanunhukamawe departed for 10. Thankful 57-run's partnership between Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine kept Zimbabwe in the right track. But visitors lost their rhythm soon after the departure of Ervine, who scored 39 runs. Skipper Sean Williams went for three runs only. Sikandar Raza was the 3rd Zimbabwean batter to get a double digit figure, who got 12 runs before getting out.
Experienced batter Taylor remained not out scoring 59 runs coming to open the innings as guests were able to post a mediocre total of 119 runs losing seven wickets from stipulated 20 overs.
Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain shared two wickets apiece while Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Shaifuddin took one wicket each for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh in reply, reached the target
of 120 runs convincingly losing the wicket of Naim Sheikh with 25 balls to spare. Liton Das remained unbeaten picking up his 2nd consecutive fifty in the series and eventually named the Man of the Series.
Liton also adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 60 runs off 45 balls hitting eight boundaries while Soumya Sarkar was on the crease with 30 off 16 smashing couple of maximums to wrap up the game. Chris Moofu was the lone Zimbabwean successful bowler.
Earlier, hosts outclassed visitors in the one-off Test by innings and 106 runs. Travellers succumbed in the One-Dayers as well. Tigers whitewashed the tourists in the three-match ODI series before bagging cent percent success in the 20-over cricket. It is the first time in the history of Bangladesh's cricket, when they whitewashed any team in all the formats in a single tour.


