Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:33 AM
latest
Home Front Page

PM opens first expressway today

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate Bangladesh's first six-lane Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway today (Thursday). The photo was taken on Wednesday from near Mawa. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate Bangladesh's first six-lane Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway today (Thursday). The photo was taken on Wednesday from near Mawa. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway, the country's first-ever international standard expressway, will open up a new era of road connectivity between the capital and south and southwestern parts of the country, reducing travel time by several hours.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the newly-constructed 55-km eye-catching expressway to traffic through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban on Thursday.
The expressway, having two service lanes, five flyovers, 19 underpasses, two interchanges, four railway over-bridges, four large bridges, 25 small bridges and 54 culverts, was constructed to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles with the southern parts of the country.
The high-speed superhighway will contribute to the national economy by boosting trade and commerce in the country as it will significantly improve the connectivity between Dhaka city, and the entire Khulna and Barishal divisions and parts of Dhaka division.
The people of 22 districts in the country's south and southwestern region, including Munshiganj, will directly be benefited from the modern expressway.
Commuters can get the full advantage of the expressway once the 6.15-km Padma Bridge is completed as it will connect the two parts -- 35-km Jatrabari intersection to Mawa and 20-km Panchar to Bhanga -- of the expressway. The government has planned to open the country's longest bridge for traffic by June 2021.
It now takes 5-7 hours to reach Faridpur from Dhaka using the two-lane road, which witnesses nagging traffic congestions at different points, and ferries in Mawa.
But the journey will not needlessly be longer because of traffic gridlock and slow-moving vehicles as the expressway was constructed with controlled access. Two service lanes are kept on both sides of the expressway for slow-moving vehicles so that speedy vehicles can move uninterruptedly.
The expressway was constructed at a cost of Tk 11,003.90 crore considering the next 20-year traffic volume on the highway, which will be part of the Asian Highway, connecting Dhaka and Kolkata through the Benapole border and making international journey more comfortable.
The Roads and Highways Department and Bangladesh Army under the supervision of the Road Transport and Highways Division implemented the expressway project that was approved by Ecnec in 2016.
Now, the expressway which was completed three months before the stipulated time of June 2020 is being opened on the eve of the 'Mujib Borsho' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Visiting the Jatrabari-Mawa portion of the expressway on Tuesday, it was seen that workers were giving the final touch on the expressway on the eve of its formal commissioning. Now, the expressway partly remains opened to traffic.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kerala put under lockdown
Virus cases rise rapidly in Europe, US
WHO says virus outbreak is pandemic
EU working for Rohingya repatriation: Mustafa Kamal
HC scraps conviction, sentence of children by mobile courts
Papiya put on fresh 15-day remand
51 lakh marginal women to be empowered in Mujib Year
EC postpones providing NID to expats


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft