Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:33 AM
latest
Home Front Page

President to address JS special session marking Mujib Barsho

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

President Md Abdul Hamid will address Parliament at the outset of its two-day special session beginning March 22 as part of the Mujib Borsho celebration, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Before the House goes into the special session at 11am, members of parliament (MPs) will pay tributes to the Father of the Nation placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in the city's Dhanmondi-32 area at 9:30am.
The second day's sitting will commence from 10am on March 23, according to a decision taken in the meeting of the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee held at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday, said a Parliament Secretariat handout.
Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting presided over by the committee chairman and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kerala put under lockdown
Virus cases rise rapidly in Europe, US
WHO says virus outbreak is pandemic
EU working for Rohingya repatriation: Mustafa Kamal
HC scraps conviction, sentence of children by mobile courts
Papiya put on fresh 15-day remand
51 lakh marginal women to be empowered in Mujib Year
EC postpones providing NID to expats


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft