President to address JS special session marking Mujib Barsho





Before the House goes into the special session at 11am, members of parliament (MPs) will pay tributes to the Father of the Nation placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in the city's Dhanmondi-32 area at 9:30am.

The second day's sitting will commence from 10am on March 23, according to a decision taken in the meeting of the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee held at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday, said a Parliament Secretariat handout.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting presided over by the committee chairman and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.





















