Govt allocates Tk 500m to tackle coronavirus





The Finance Ministry informed the Directorate General of Health Services about the allocation on Wednesday in response to the directorate's request for Tk 1 billion.

The money from the fund set aside for unexpected expenditure management in the revised budget of 2019-20 will be used to launch or extend coronavirus-related health services.

Most of the fund, over Tk 455 million, is for purchase of equipment. The rest will be used to raise public awareness and buy chemical re-agents.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has decided to discharge two of the three patients diagnosed with novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) from the hospital soon after finding them negative in the final test.

Meanwhile, more than 132 people have been kept in self quarantine in seven districts across the country after finding symptoms of COVID 19 infection, according to the IEDCR.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday, IEDCR Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said they have already recovered from the disease. They were found negative in last two consecutive tests. As a result, the authority will release them from hospital soon.

"We were diagnosing them daily as per the directions of World Health Organization (WHO) and haven't found traces of coronavirus in two of them for two consecutive days. So, as per WHO standard, we can say they were cured and would be discharged from hospital soon," Dr Flora said.

IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir was also present at the briefing at Mohakhali office in the city.

About the third coronavirus patient, Dr Flora said although doing well, the third one is still positive to the virus. Whenever she will be cured, the message will be given to you.

The three patients had little symptoms of the virus and were not in that serious condition, she said, adding, "But as they were the first positive Coronavirus cases in the country, we did not take any risk and rushed them to hospital."

"We have so far tested samples of a total of 142 persons. Eight persons were isolated on Tuesday. Of them, four have been released and four new persons have been isolated. So, we can say a total of eight persons are in isolation right now," she said.

Dr Flora further said her agency has received five new thermal scanners as gift from a company.

She urged people to dial 01944333222 for any kind of information about coronavirus.

Dr Flora reiterated her call for self quarantine in case of any little symptoms of the virus and said though no new cases of coronavirus was found, we have to remain alert. But there is no reason to be panicked.

She repeatedly emphasised on raising awareness, saying without awareness and practising the good habits, there is mainly no other way to tackle this deadly virus as of yet.

"I would like to urge all the recent foreign returnees to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days. Do it for the sake of yourself, your loved ones, society and the country. Don't go outside unless it is an emergency, if you have to go, please wear masks," she said.

On March 8, IEDCR confirmed three Bangladeshis, two male and one female, detected with coronavirus (COVID-19). Among the three, two of them had returned from Italy recently, she said on that day.

Meanwhile, health services authorities from different places on Wednesday claimed that at least 132 persons were kept in self or home quarantine in seven districts.

Of them, 79 in Manikganj, 37 in Kishoreganj, six in Jashore, five in Narayanganj, two in Bogura, two in Narshingdi, one in Khulna and one in Sylhet. Of them, the Saudi returnee women of Sylhet was admitted to a hospital and kept in quarantine.















