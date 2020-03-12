Refusal to unload MV Swat leads to revolt of Bengali soldiers





A unit of East Pakistan

3Rifles refuses to obey the command to fire on the Bengali demonstrators that triggered a mutiny among the Bengali soldiers.

Yahya Khan gives explicit warning that force would be used against any move for separation.

On the Dhaka University campus, students marched in military formations, giving the clear impression that the Bengali nation was preparing for what could turn out to be a war of attrition against Pakistan.

Women, prominent in their various field, including the noted poet Sufia Kamal, organised themselves into resistance groups and declared absolute support and loyalty towards Bangabandhu and the movement. All over East Pakistan as per directives of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, government, semi-government and private offices, educational institutions and banks remained closed.

Forty prisoners broke out from Barisal jail. Law enforcers opened fire, and two prisoners died, while 20 were injured. The black flag continued to wave.

On March 11, at a press briefing in Lahore, Air Marshall Asghar Ali Khan said that fate was playing an odd game, where the fault was of Lahore, yet shots were fired in Dhaka. He said the people of the Eastern region wanted to live with equal rights, not be the slaves of West Pakistan, and now the only way to alleviate this problem was to hand over power to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In demand of an independent Bangladesh, under the instruction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, all cooperation with the government is kept suspended. And keeping in line with Bangabandhu's agitation the high court judge and administrative Secretary along with many office goers throughout the country quit office.



















