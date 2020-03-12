Ex-Pirojpur Judge Mannan now posted to Kurigram

Much-talked-about Judge of Pirojpur Md Abdul Mannan, who was stand released from the district for not granting bail to former local lawmaker Abdul Awal and his wife in a graft case, was reassigned as district judge of Kurigram.

The Ministry of Law on Tuesday issued an order with the suggestion of the Supreme Court reassigning him as Kurigram District and Sessions Judge.

On March 3, the Ministry instantly withdrew him from Pirojpur district and session judge court and attached him to the law Ministry for rejecting a bail petition of former Awami League lawmaker Abdul Awal and his wife Laila Parvin.

The Law and Justice Division of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Ministry issued a notification on Tuesday signed by Deputy Secretary (Admin-1) Sheikh Golam Mahbub.