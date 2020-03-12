Video
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:33 AM
SCBA election kicks off, results tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Supporters of the candidates woo voters on the first day of two-day annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association on Wednesday.

Voting in the two-day annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) began on Wednesday.
Voting began at 10:00 am and continued till 5:00pm with a one-hour break on the first day.
As many as 3031 voters out of 7,781 cast their votes on the first day on Wednesday at the SCBA office building, said advocate Mohammad Saleh Uddin, a member of the election sub-committee. Voting will resume at 10:00am today (Thursday) Voters will elect a 14-member executive committee of SCBA, including its president and secretary for 2020-2021.
The results of the SCBA polls are likely to be announced tomorrow (Friday), SCBA Assistant Superintended Md Rafique Ullah said.
SCBA sources said the main contest will be held between the ruling Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (White Panel) and BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (Blue Panel).
The pro-AL panel has nominated Advocate AM Aminuddin and Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque as candidates for the posts of president and secretary respectively.
The BNP-backed panel nominated Advocate Zainul Abedin and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal as president and secretary candidates respectively.
Advocate Eunus Ali Akond is contesting for the post of president as an independent candidate.


