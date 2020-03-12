Don't do politics over coronavirus, Quader to BNP

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged the BNP not to do any negative politics over Coronavirus. He made the call on Wednesday while addressing a joint meeting with Dhaka city AL and associate bodies at AL central party office of Bangabandhu Avenue.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said that government has taken all kind of steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Following the detection of Coronavirus in Bangladesh, the party secretary said, "AL has decided to suspend all kinds of meeting, public rally and seminar until April. Party will operate indoor organizational programmes during the period."

















