Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:32 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Don't do politics over coronavirus, Quader to BNP

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged the BNP not to do any negative politics over Coronavirus.  He made the call on Wednesday while addressing a joint meeting with Dhaka city AL and associate bodies at AL central party office of Bangabandhu Avenue.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said that government has taken all kind of steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country.
 Following the detection of Coronavirus in Bangladesh, the party secretary said, "AL has decided to suspend all kinds of meeting, public rally and seminar until April. Party will operate indoor organizational programmes during the period."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India closes Myanmar border
Ex-Pirojpur Judge Mannan now posted to Kurigram
SCBA election kicks off, results tomorrow
Don't do politics over coronavirus, Quader to BNP
Fire burns Rupnagar Slum to ashes
Family files objection against formal charges
Govt to procure Boro paddy, rice from 64 upazilas thru apps
Huda’s wife, two daughters get bail


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft