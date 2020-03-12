Fire burns Rupnagar Slum to ashes



A man pouring water on his smouldering belongings in Mirpur's Rupnagar Slum

Twenty-two fire fighting units of the Fire Service and Civil Defense brought the fire under control after around three hours.

Russel Shikder, Duty Officer in the Fire Service and Civil Defense central control room, said the fire was brought under control at around 12:30pm.

Witnesses said over 200 shanties were gutted in the devastating fire. The fire originated at a shanty of the slum at around 9:45am.

On information, 22 firefighting units rushed in and they along with locals worked for almost three hours to bring the fire under control.

Lt Col Zillur Rahman, Director (operations and maintenance) of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters, said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

He, however, identified three primary reasons - short circuit due to illegal power connection, gas leakage and use of gas cylinder, saying the actual reason can be known after investigation.

A four-member probe body was also formed to look into the fire incident and the committee was asked to submit its report within 10 days, Zillur said.

The fire spread to a nearby six-storey building from the slum, local said.

Abul Kalam Azad, Officer-in-Charge of Rupnagar Police Station, told The Daily Observer that there are around 700 shanties.

Moslama, an inhabitant of the slum, who had been living in the slum over the last 10 years told the Daily Observer that the fire originated near the Rajanigandha Shopping Complex and spread rapidly.

People tried to remove their belonging to safety but many could not do so, she said.

She also alleged that only one or two fire vehicles rushed immediately but others arrived late. Many people were seen looking at the ashes for remains of their belongings.

Runi Khatun, had been living in the slum for 5 five years with her garments worker husband and one children.

"My husband and I were outside when the fire started…We could not take anything to safety. Everything was burnt to ashes," Runi said.

The connecting roads were blocked with their belongings obstructing the fire service vehicles from reaching the spot. Some slum dwellers also vandalised a fire service vehicle, locals said.

According to fire service personnel at the scene, the narrow alleys leading to the slum made it difficult for their vehicles to pass through. The lack of a water source nearby also hindered efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Domestic worker Aisha begum lost her home in the blaze. The situation was normal when she left for work on Wednesday morning, according to Aisha But she later rushed back from work when she noticed smoke billowing out of the slum.

A signboard of the Public Works and Housing Ministry hangs next to the area. It says the site is designated for a housing project for the rehabilitation of lower and lower-middle class families.

On the others side a signboard reads: 'This land belongs to Abdus Sattar Matobar'.

Many suspected that the fire might have been sabotage -- an attempt to evict them from the area.

Lawmaker Elias Mollah of the localisty said some 2,000 shanties were located in the slum and most of them were gutted in the massive fire.

A total of 20,000 people used to live in the slum, he said. Elias Mollah said the residents affected by the fire will temporarily be lodged in a school nearby.

"No one will be living under the open sky. We will stand by them until their homes become habitable. We will bear all the expenses relating to their food, shelter and clothing," he said.



















