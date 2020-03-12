Family files objection against formal charges





Jahedul Islam, the maternal uncle of Rajib, filed a petition objecting to the findings of an investigation into the incident at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust or BLAST, is providing legal assistance to the family. The petition was also filed on behalf of the organisation.

The petition has been filed due to the 'errors, irregularities and partiality' in the investigation report, Jahedul said.

"My uncle Zakir Hossain had handed over the statement, signed by Rajib, to the Shahbagh Police Station. He was expected to play a big role among the prosecution witnesses to identify Rajib's signature during the trial. But he was excluded from the list," Jahedul said.

"The accused were charged under Section 304(II) of the Penal Code, which provides a lower punishment, instead of Section 304. But the accused could have been charged under Section 304 if the probe officials were sincere." Investigation officer and Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Idris Ali submitted the charge sheet to the court without informing the prosecutors about it on Dec 22 last year. The family members of Rajib expressed concerns while accepting the investigation report on Feb 2.

The licences of the two drivers were found to have been valid in the report which includes a list of 16 witnesses, according to the police. The accused are - Wahid, driver of the BRTC bus and Khorshed, the driver of Swajan Paribahan bus. They were both granted bail in the case. -bdnews24.com



































