Govt to procure Boro paddy, rice from 64 upazilas thru apps





The process will reduce irregularities in procuring paddy and rice directly from the farmers, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said on Wednesday at a press conference.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Agriculture Secretary M. Nasiruzzaman, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, Director General of the Directorate General of Food Sarwar Mahmud were also present at the press conference.

The press conference was held at the secretariat.

He said, "Aman paddy has been procured from 16 upazilas using the mobile app last season. It was very much successful. We could reduce irregularities using the app."

Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "The government procured around 6, 26,657 metric tonnes of Aman paddy from the local production against its target of buying 6, 26,991 tonnes."

The benefitted farmers were selected through lottery this year, so that no middleman can enter in the procurement process, he added.

Replying to a query, the minister said it's true that there were some problems in using the app last year for the first time.

"The authorities will try to solve the problems and use the app effectively. There will be no problem anymore this year," he added.

Regarding failure of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) to ensure safe food for all, he said admitting that they had nothing to do in this regard.



















