Single digit deposit and lending rates







Government has long been coaxing by business bodies to lower the lending rates of commercial Banks as they opined that existing lending rates are stumbling block of investment and reason for soaring non performing loans. Having pressure from the business bodies, Government has directed to Bangladesh Bank, the central bank, to slash the deposit and lending rates of schedule banks to 6 and 9 percent respectively by April 1, 20 20. Following the government directives, Bangladesh Bank has recently issued a circular regarding turning down of the deposit and lending rates of all schedule banks to 6 and 9 percent by April 1, 2020.



Recent media reports suggest that many depositors have withdrawn money from the banks in the backdrop of lowering interest rates. This will encourage the capital flight from the country. To determine the loan products, cost of fund, administration costs and profit margins are taken into consideration. Cost of fund is cost of deposit and administrative costs.











If the non performing loans could be reduced, the cost of fund would be marginalized and lending products would be affordable to the customers. Government has lot more to do to slash the non performing loans so that lending rates come down minimal level.



Mohammad Zonaed Emran

Over email Dear SirGovernment has long been coaxing by business bodies to lower the lending rates of commercial Banks as they opined that existing lending rates are stumbling block of investment and reason for soaring non performing loans. Having pressure from the business bodies, Government has directed to Bangladesh Bank, the central bank, to slash the deposit and lending rates of schedule banks to 6 and 9 percent respectively by April 1, 20 20. Following the government directives, Bangladesh Bank has recently issued a circular regarding turning down of the deposit and lending rates of all schedule banks to 6 and 9 percent by April 1, 2020.Recent media reports suggest that many depositors have withdrawn money from the banks in the backdrop of lowering interest rates. This will encourage the capital flight from the country. To determine the loan products, cost of fund, administration costs and profit margins are taken into consideration. Cost of fund is cost of deposit and administrative costs.If the non performing loans could be reduced, the cost of fund would be marginalized and lending products would be affordable to the customers. Government has lot more to do to slash the non performing loans so that lending rates come down minimal level.Mohammad Zonaed EmranOver email