Need germs free built environment

Our cities are growing day by day where we are facing many environmental difficulties, and dust and air pollution are the major ones of them, which can create disaster in human lives at any moment. Not only that, vast types of microbes are born around us where we live and around our place of residence or always exists. However, the question is, when it becomes harmful to our health? Furthermore, if destructive, how do living microbes like these affect our human health? That is the burning issue nowadays in our built environment.



At present, various types of germs are a threat to human health. For example, the current coronavirus can, for which the world is terrified today-people are suffering their days with fear. Social relationships also have come down to a catastrophic crisis - not just in the financial sector, but in the standard of living quality. We need to think about whether architects and planners must need to do anything to prevent the spread of germs in our built environment. Because when it comes to germs, we think of different types of anti-bacterial, anti-viral soap or any kind of antidote. At that moment, we have to think about our place of residence and living area what we are designing because we must keep our homes clean to fight all the threat of these germs.



They are always present in our built environment. Many are also known to be beneficial and essential to our health. However, some germs can make us very ill at home. So, we need to know what germs can be around our house, not only to protect our health but also to protect the health of others. Scientists at NSF International have examined twenty-two families in southeast Michigan. They found that the maximum number of organisms in the dishwashing sponge. After that, toothbrush holders, kitchen sinks, coffee places, especially kitchen countertops, around the stove where food is often cooked, produce the most significant number of organisms in toys and toilet seating areas also. Moreover, dirt is not always properly maintained in our houses, both in urban and rural areas.



Any germ that can be born at any time in these places and can be a threat to the human health of our family. On the other hand, a large group of scientists led by Jordan Pessia, a professor of chemical and environmental engineering from a university of Yale, and his team examined 198 samples from home to determine the diversity of molecules in the dust. Researchers found that the most common fungal species were Leptosphaerulinachartarum, Epicoccum nigrum, and Wallemiasebi (Scientific name).



The most abundant bacteria were from Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and Corynebacterial families. Even research shows that pets and those living in the suburbs have more different bacterial species at home.Meanwhile, scientists from Seoul National University of Korea have studied refrigerator and seating areas of the toilet. They have shown that there are a large number of bacteria, and many of these bacteria are highly correlated with human skin and are a source of a large number of germs that can pose a variety of threats to people at any time.

So, from our living room to the bedroom, drawing room, dining room, kitchen, toothbrush holder, all kinds of germs can grow at any time. However, the effects of germs depend on our immune systems. The immune system is different from one human to another, and not all germs attack all kinds of people. With our places of residence, our way of living, there are many ways to infect these lives.











So, whether we are offering in architectural design or any design or living style, we need to be very careful about these issues, which are very significant to our future health and generation, especially crucial for children and the elderly in the home. Our government should need to take the necessary steps on these issues as early as possible for the betterment of our built environment.



The writer is an Assistant Professor at the Dept. of Architecture, CUET, Bangladesh, and is now doing a PhD at the University of Melbourne, Australia

