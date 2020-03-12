What lies behind the suicide of a housewife?



Towheed Feroze



In time, we forget the death and carry on but the relentless oppression, which led the woman to take her life mostly, remains unknown.



Adamant in the face of adversity:

I had known Masuda for more than four years; she came to Dhaka as part of a traditional dance troupe and later, stayed with her brother. Soon, her family came to join them but as the brother was unemployed for some time, the duty to earn a livelihood fell on her. In addition to doing small parts for BTV dramas she also began taking photographs and worked as my assistant during journalistic assignments.



There are countless young girls like her in the city who are the sole earners for their families and Masuda was performing her responsibility with conviction and determination. Then tragedy struck as her younger sister died of blood cancer at the DMCH, leaving a three month old boy. This became Masuda's child and she told me: sir, until I raise this child properly and ensure his future, I will not marry.



For the girl, the infant became the centre of all attention though all her plans went haywire as a person called Rubel Ahmed Babu entered her life.



The smooth talking sadist:

As Masuda had often told me: "sir, a guy keeps on calling my number late at night and demands to talk to me. I hang up but he calls from different numbers."

Taking the matter lightly at that time, I told her that in time this would stop. However, Masuda made the blunder of talking to Rubel and the charm offensive began.

Rubel, who works at a Chinese owned buying house, Win Win Textiles, presented himself as a suitable candidate with a profession and a regular earning.

Added to this were the countless promises of a luxurious future: a flat in an upmarket area, a car, a monthly allowance plus a pledge to look after her family and the son of the deceased sister. Masuda, a 21 year old, with very little experience about the guiles of the world was gullible enough to believe all the promises.



Weaving a dreamy tomorrow or death?

The fact is, one cannot blame Masuda because in the city, there are countless such romantic swindles being carried out on a daily basis. When a girl is shown hopes in an otherwise bleak life, she is compelled to capitulate today or tomorrow. Resisting the advances at first, Masuda later succumbed to the onslaught of lies.



The marriage took place on 18 January, 2019 and reportedly, on the day of the wedding, the bill of the food could not be paid so Masuda had to leave the negligible jewelry given to her as collateral to have them redeemed later on. The lies had started to show on the first day but the girl, besotted with the prospect of a secure future, failed to read the signs.



Soon afterwards, the problem started as reportedly, Rubel Ahmed Babu failed to give Masuda a monthly allowance promised earlier. Within six months, the gold chain given to her was pawned and then, the girl was forcefully taken away from her family in Rampura to live in a crammed flat at Joar Shahara under Bhatarathana.



The strains were beginning to show on the girl but though she knew she had made a blunder, Masuda refused to admit to it. Unfortunately, her unwillingness to share her plight led to her death.



Social stigma prevents women from opening up:

The truth is, there are numerous women who suffer silently but in public, maintain a happy and contended fa�ade. The common belief in our society is that if a woman begins to underline the flaws in a marriage then she has to be vilified. While we are rejoicing the massive strides women have made in her professional life, in her personal sphere, there is an unwritten law, tacitly endorsed by both the educated plus the uneducated segments of society, to make compromises at the house of the husband or in laws. In simple Bangla it's called 'manaenaeoa' or adapting. However, in this situation, 'adapting' is actually a euphemism for accepting unjust restrictions.



In the case of Masuda, as she told me: Rubel had imposed restrictions on usage of Facebook, mixing with friends and refused to allow her to work and never gave her any money for looking after the son of her deceased sister. Added to this were the brutal beatings and on several occasions, the husband tried to strangulate her. Initially, Masuda tried to hide the truth but seeing her despondent and scarred face with a terrible bruise near her eye, I was compelled to ask her about the treatment of her husband.



In a majority of cases, she sidelined the questions saying that they were made by an accident.

Masuda's unwillingness to speak out against marital violence is symptomatic of a grave anomaly present within greater society, preventing us from discussing marital abuse.

Even among the educated classes, there is an indirect exhortation made by the family of the wife to accept a little dominance and adhere to regulations set down by the in laws and the husband. This tendency to overlook and condone such prohibitions quickly create grounds for more oppression. In the case of Masuda, the way towards her death was littered with derision, provocation and mockery.



A phone is a girl's virtual freedom:

With her own savings, she bought a smart phone and her world revolved around it.

For many, this may sound ridiculous but for a young woman, a phone is her escape into a world of music, songs and entertainment. Within a life of claustrophobic restrictions, the phone is her gateway to independence.

Masuda was no different and kept her phone close to her heart. When Rubel smashed it, she was inconsolable.

She told me that the husband had broken a phone before and refused to buy her one and, she saved money to buy another one.



This time, Masuda took the war path: a new phone or I do something drastic!

Chauvinist, insecure and an egomaniac, Rubel Ahmed Babu, taunted her continuously, as her 12 year old niece who was in the flat at that time says. As the niece adds, the husband even challenged her to take her own life and in a spur of the moment decision, Masuda's patience snapped and she did just that. Instigation to suicide is a crime and it's possible that behind many suicides of housewives in the city, provocation by the husband or in laws are to blame.

Instead of reporting 'a housewife takes her life', there needs to be in depth analysis as to what caused her to end it all.



Masuda was married only a year ago and, as per her account, which she related when the torment was extreme, Rubel Ahmed had made her life intolerable by imposing too many rules and by reneging on the promises made earlier. Unfortunately, many such cases are usually settled out of court with money and the vicious practice of provocation leading to suicide remain untouched. There has to be a proper investigation of the death of Masuda Akhter with suicide provocation help lines opened immediately at all police stations.



This issue has to be discussed openly along with our callous tendency to use the line 'parlemorgiya' (if you can, go, kill yourself) used in fits of anger. Before we utter such lines, the possible consequences should be kept in mind. But at the same time, the main social message to come from this horribly tragic death is that young girls need to think rationally before they jump into a relationship or marriage. People like Rubel Ahmed Babu will use all the tricks in the book, make grandiose promises and weave elaborate lies to win hearts!



Towheed Feroze is News Editor at Bangla Tribune and teaches at the University of Dhaka





















Like millions of young girls who come to Dhaka for a better life of comfort and security, Masuda Akhter, wanted to work in the big city, look after her family and make a secured future. But on 6 March midnight, she was lying cold and dead with black rope marks around her neck at the Kurmitola General Hospital. News of a housewife or a wife committing suicide come to us at regular intervals. The format of the report is pretty much based on a template, the gist of which is: a woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling and the probable cause was martial feud and, a case for unnatural death was lodged at the police station. The background is never investigated and thus, a vicious social aberration remains behind the scene.In time, we forget the death and carry on but the relentless oppression, which led the woman to take her life mostly, remains unknown.Adamant in the face of adversity:I had known Masuda for more than four years; she came to Dhaka as part of a traditional dance troupe and later, stayed with her brother. Soon, her family came to join them but as the brother was unemployed for some time, the duty to earn a livelihood fell on her. In addition to doing small parts for BTV dramas she also began taking photographs and worked as my assistant during journalistic assignments.There are countless young girls like her in the city who are the sole earners for their families and Masuda was performing her responsibility with conviction and determination. Then tragedy struck as her younger sister died of blood cancer at the DMCH, leaving a three month old boy. This became Masuda's child and she told me: sir, until I raise this child properly and ensure his future, I will not marry.For the girl, the infant became the centre of all attention though all her plans went haywire as a person called Rubel Ahmed Babu entered her life.The smooth talking sadist:As Masuda had often told me: "sir, a guy keeps on calling my number late at night and demands to talk to me. I hang up but he calls from different numbers."Taking the matter lightly at that time, I told her that in time this would stop. However, Masuda made the blunder of talking to Rubel and the charm offensive began.Rubel, who works at a Chinese owned buying house, Win Win Textiles, presented himself as a suitable candidate with a profession and a regular earning.Added to this were the countless promises of a luxurious future: a flat in an upmarket area, a car, a monthly allowance plus a pledge to look after her family and the son of the deceased sister. Masuda, a 21 year old, with very little experience about the guiles of the world was gullible enough to believe all the promises.Weaving a dreamy tomorrow or death?The fact is, one cannot blame Masuda because in the city, there are countless such romantic swindles being carried out on a daily basis. When a girl is shown hopes in an otherwise bleak life, she is compelled to capitulate today or tomorrow. Resisting the advances at first, Masuda later succumbed to the onslaught of lies.The marriage took place on 18 January, 2019 and reportedly, on the day of the wedding, the bill of the food could not be paid so Masuda had to leave the negligible jewelry given to her as collateral to have them redeemed later on. The lies had started to show on the first day but the girl, besotted with the prospect of a secure future, failed to read the signs.Soon afterwards, the problem started as reportedly, Rubel Ahmed Babu failed to give Masuda a monthly allowance promised earlier. Within six months, the gold chain given to her was pawned and then, the girl was forcefully taken away from her family in Rampura to live in a crammed flat at Joar Shahara under Bhatarathana.The strains were beginning to show on the girl but though she knew she had made a blunder, Masuda refused to admit to it. Unfortunately, her unwillingness to share her plight led to her death.Social stigma prevents women from opening up:The truth is, there are numerous women who suffer silently but in public, maintain a happy and contended fa�ade. The common belief in our society is that if a woman begins to underline the flaws in a marriage then she has to be vilified. While we are rejoicing the massive strides women have made in her professional life, in her personal sphere, there is an unwritten law, tacitly endorsed by both the educated plus the uneducated segments of society, to make compromises at the house of the husband or in laws. In simple Bangla it's called 'manaenaeoa' or adapting. However, in this situation, 'adapting' is actually a euphemism for accepting unjust restrictions.In the case of Masuda, as she told me: Rubel had imposed restrictions on usage of Facebook, mixing with friends and refused to allow her to work and never gave her any money for looking after the son of her deceased sister. Added to this were the brutal beatings and on several occasions, the husband tried to strangulate her. Initially, Masuda tried to hide the truth but seeing her despondent and scarred face with a terrible bruise near her eye, I was compelled to ask her about the treatment of her husband.In a majority of cases, she sidelined the questions saying that they were made by an accident.Masuda's unwillingness to speak out against marital violence is symptomatic of a grave anomaly present within greater society, preventing us from discussing marital abuse.Even among the educated classes, there is an indirect exhortation made by the family of the wife to accept a little dominance and adhere to regulations set down by the in laws and the husband. This tendency to overlook and condone such prohibitions quickly create grounds for more oppression. In the case of Masuda, the way towards her death was littered with derision, provocation and mockery.A phone is a girl's virtual freedom:With her own savings, she bought a smart phone and her world revolved around it.For many, this may sound ridiculous but for a young woman, a phone is her escape into a world of music, songs and entertainment. Within a life of claustrophobic restrictions, the phone is her gateway to independence.Masuda was no different and kept her phone close to her heart. When Rubel smashed it, she was inconsolable.She told me that the husband had broken a phone before and refused to buy her one and, she saved money to buy another one.This time, Masuda took the war path: a new phone or I do something drastic!Chauvinist, insecure and an egomaniac, Rubel Ahmed Babu, taunted her continuously, as her 12 year old niece who was in the flat at that time says. As the niece adds, the husband even challenged her to take her own life and in a spur of the moment decision, Masuda's patience snapped and she did just that. Instigation to suicide is a crime and it's possible that behind many suicides of housewives in the city, provocation by the husband or in laws are to blame.Instead of reporting 'a housewife takes her life', there needs to be in depth analysis as to what caused her to end it all.Masuda was married only a year ago and, as per her account, which she related when the torment was extreme, Rubel Ahmed had made her life intolerable by imposing too many rules and by reneging on the promises made earlier. Unfortunately, many such cases are usually settled out of court with money and the vicious practice of provocation leading to suicide remain untouched. There has to be a proper investigation of the death of Masuda Akhter with suicide provocation help lines opened immediately at all police stations.This issue has to be discussed openly along with our callous tendency to use the line 'parlemorgiya' (if you can, go, kill yourself) used in fits of anger. Before we utter such lines, the possible consequences should be kept in mind. But at the same time, the main social message to come from this horribly tragic death is that young girls need to think rationally before they jump into a relationship or marriage. People like Rubel Ahmed Babu will use all the tricks in the book, make grandiose promises and weave elaborate lies to win hearts!Towheed Feroze is News Editor at Bangla Tribune and teaches at the University of Dhaka