

Give a boost to country’s economic growth



It is promising to note that Bangladesh is among the 10 fastest growing economies in the world and has made commendable progress on human development. Remarkable progress has been made in reducing poverty and creating opportunities for the citizens. However, there is no room for expressing complacency. For achieving its growth aspirations, Bangladesh requires to create more and better jobs by boosting private investment, diversifying exports and building human capital. The country also needs to make doing business easier, complete its mega-projects on a fast track, improve financial sector governance and ensure a reliable supply of electricity.



Emphasis should be laid on sustaining the country's export and remittance growth. Improving infrastructure, urban management, and environment conservation should also be given importance. What is needed is to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and structural transformation. Stress should also be laid on improving education, skills, nutrition and adaptability to enable its workforce to thrive in an environment of rapidly changing technology and global demands. Financial sector governance, including banking sector performance, especially the high share of non-performing loans (NPLs), which reached 10.4 per cent of all loans in the fiscal year 2018 should be improved.











Rural road development projects are being implemented in different places in the country for improving rural accessibility, enhancing sustainability of rural transport and market services. Infrastructure development is needed for improving rural communication network thus facilitating overall socio-economic advancement. The improved transportation network is also facilitating reducing the transportation cost and creating marketing facility of the produce. This is contributing to raising standard of living in the remote villages. The government and all stakeholders should strive to reach the desired goals.



Last but not the least, the biggest challenge for the economy is the weakening of the banking sector. Presently, banks are facing a liquidity crunch. This is mostly due to banks holding large amounts of non-performing loans (NPLs). The government must address the issue the quickest. While speaking at the opening function of a workshop, titled "New Incoterms 2020 Rules" in the capital on Sunday, the commerce minister said Bangladesh has achieved high economic growth by un-tapping new markets for its exports, attracting large number of foreign investors and investing in a variety of mega modernization projects. However, Due to investment friendly environment of the government Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased to 5.36 per cent year-on-year during July-October period of the fiscal 2019-20. The global economic growth has given most businesses greater access than ever before to markets all over the world.It is promising to note that Bangladesh is among the 10 fastest growing economies in the world and has made commendable progress on human development. Remarkable progress has been made in reducing poverty and creating opportunities for the citizens. However, there is no room for expressing complacency. For achieving its growth aspirations, Bangladesh requires to create more and better jobs by boosting private investment, diversifying exports and building human capital. The country also needs to make doing business easier, complete its mega-projects on a fast track, improve financial sector governance and ensure a reliable supply of electricity.Emphasis should be laid on sustaining the country's export and remittance growth. Improving infrastructure, urban management, and environment conservation should also be given importance. What is needed is to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and structural transformation. Stress should also be laid on improving education, skills, nutrition and adaptability to enable its workforce to thrive in an environment of rapidly changing technology and global demands. Financial sector governance, including banking sector performance, especially the high share of non-performing loans (NPLs), which reached 10.4 per cent of all loans in the fiscal year 2018 should be improved.Rural road development projects are being implemented in different places in the country for improving rural accessibility, enhancing sustainability of rural transport and market services. Infrastructure development is needed for improving rural communication network thus facilitating overall socio-economic advancement. The improved transportation network is also facilitating reducing the transportation cost and creating marketing facility of the produce. This is contributing to raising standard of living in the remote villages. The government and all stakeholders should strive to reach the desired goals.Last but not the least, the biggest challenge for the economy is the weakening of the banking sector. Presently, banks are facing a liquidity crunch. This is mostly due to banks holding large amounts of non-performing loans (NPLs). The government must address the issue the quickest.