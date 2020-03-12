

Regional SME Products Fair begins today

SME Foundation, Dhaka organised the fair at the management of district administration, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASIB),Gaibandha and Sonali Bank Ltd, Gaibandha on behalf of Bangladesh Bank.

This was disclosed by Rokhsana Begum, deputy director (DD) of local government section of deputy commissioner (DC) office of the town, here on Wednesday noon at the press conference on the SME Products Fair-2020.

The objectives of the fair arrangement are to motivate the local entrepreneurs, promote their SME sector, enhance production of quality SME products, and exhibit SME goods to the visitors and the customers to run their business smoothly through focusing their products, the DD also said.

Only locally produced SME goods including leather products, jute-made products, handicrafts, processed agricultural products, electrical and electronic goods, clothes, design and fashion wares would be exhibited in the 70 stalls of the fair, she added.

DD Rokhsana Begum also urged the journalists here to publish positive reports about the fair at their respective media outlet and sought their whole-hearted cooperation to make it a grand success in the district.

Assistant General Manager of BSCIC Shah Mohammad Jonayed said the country led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina already achieved tremendous success in all sectors including SME one, and the country is on the way to become a middle income nation by 2021.

As the SME is the key driver of the economy, it is keeping contribution much to lead the nation towards desired development side by side with turning Bangladesh into a middle income country in specific time, he added.

Additional Police Super Abu Khayer said necessary measures have been taken to maintain peaceful law and order situation marking the fair.









The officials also gave answers to the questions regarding the fair raised by the journalists during the open discussion session of the function.

A number of journalists of print and electronic media including news agency participated in the press conference.

While talking to The Daily Observer, DC Abdul Matin said seminar and colourful cultural functions with indigenous games like lathi khela and saap khela would also be arranged to entertain the visitors in the fair.

