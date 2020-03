DINAJPUR, Mar 11: Over 300 poor eye patients received treatment at free of cost in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday on the occasion of Mujib Year.

The camp was conducted at the upazila branch office of RDRS Bangladesh.

Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdur Rafiul Alam, RDRS's Birampur Region Manager Jobaidur Rahman, and Upazila Branch Manager Rashiduzzaman Liton were present there.