Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:31 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Naogaon traders busy processing dry fish

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Mar 11: Dry fish traders of Atrai Upazila in the district are now passing busy time in processing dry fish.
Water bodies in the upazila have filled with local varieties of fish because of last year's flood.
Fishermen are netting huge quantities of fish and selling those at different markets.
Earlier, dry fish traders incurred a huge loss as local varieties of fishes could not be produced on a large scale due to lack of flood water in the ponds and other water bodies.
As Atrai is famous for fish production and processing dry fish in the northern region, hundreds of tons of fish are being transported to other districts such as Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Dinajpur every day.
Bhartentulia Village in Atrai Upazila is particularly known for producing dry fish. Over 100 families of the village are involved in processing dry fish.  
Upazila Fisheries Officer Polash Chanda Debnath said they impart training to the dry fish producers every year. Besides, they are given advice on how to preserve and marketing dry fish maintaining quality for long time, he added.   
Those involved with the profession are also provided with various assistance including financial help.
Lawmaker from Naogaon-6 Constituency and District Awami League Joint General Secretary M Israfil Alam said the government is working to improve the life standard of those involved in dry fish trading.
"Plans have also been undertaken to earn foreign currency by exporting dry fish," the MP said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Regional SME Products Fair begins today
Free eye camp in Dinajpur
Naogaon traders busy processing dry fish
4 lakh people at Kamalnagar, Ramgati facing disaster risk
Obituary
Isolation ward at Kurigram Hospital to deal with coronavirus
28 injured in Faridpur clash
Int’l trade fair kicks off in Khulna


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft