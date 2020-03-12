

4 lakh people at Kamalnagar, Ramgati facing disaster risk

Due to lack of adequate shelters and embankments, they are living in risk facing wind and cyclone.

It is apprehended that wind, cyclone and flood caused by depression in the Bay of Bengal can make a bigger impact claiming lives.

According to local representatives and Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP), Kamalnagar Upazila has nine unions and about 2.5 lakh people while Ramgati Upazila has eight unions and one municipality and 3.5 lakh people.

Of these, 10 unions of Char Kalkini, Saheberhat, Char Folkon and Patarirhat of Kamalnagar Upazila and Char Alexander, Char Abdullah, Char Algi, Char Ramiz, Borokheri, and Char Gazi of Ramgati Upazila and Ramgati Municipality are located along the Meghna bank.

In these four unions of Kamalnagar, about one lakh people live on the bank of Meghna, followed by about 2.5 lakh in six unions and one municipality under Ramgati Upazila.

These dwellers are passing their days in the adverse environment facing frequent wind, tidal surge, floods and cyclones. But, there are only 44 shelters for this huge population.

A total of 55km out of 45km old embankment in the west bank of Bangladesh Water Development Board's (BWDB) 59/2 polder and of 21km extended portion has totally been eroded. Now, there is only 16km embankment including newly raised 5.5km under Meghna Erosion Protection (MREP) project while the rest is totally unprotected.

Only 22,000 people can take shelter in the 44 shelter centres during disaster.

It has been urgent to take effective measures in the public and private sectors to ensure their safety and security during natural calamities.

Char Kalkini Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Sayef Ullah said there are about 27,000 people in his union constituting isolated Char Shamsuddin, Taltoli, Motirhat and Nasirganj villages. But, there are no cyclone shelter and embankment in the union.

Saheberhat UP Chairman Md Abul Khair said as being very close to Meghna bank, his union is highly risk-prone.

There are 25,000 people in his union having no cyclone shelter. Three shelters were raised in different times but those were eroded by Meghna.

It becomes difficult for the people at the time of any disaster to survive, he pointed out.

Kamalnagar Upazila CPP Team Leader Shamsuddoha Khokon said more than one lakh people are living in the four highly risky unions of the upazila. There are only four shelters in these four unions against the required 200.

Char Abdullahpur UP Chairman of Ramgati Upazila Kamal Uddin said, "My union is surrounded by Meghna, and about 30,000 people live in Char Gazaria and Telir Char. The chars are isolated and detached from the main land. For about several thousand cattle here, there is no high land or shelter."

Char Gazi UP Chairman Towhidul Islam Sumon said about 25,000 people live in remote Boyar Char. In the locality, adequate cyclone shelters and education institutions were not made for the people under tidal-surge threats. There are no necessary roads and communication facilities as well. During disaster, the chars get detached from the mainland."

Ramgati Municipality Mayor Mezbah Uddin Mezu said already three and a half km embankment has been raised in the municipality under MREP project, adding that the rest of the open space remained under tidal surge risk.

CPP Ramgati Upazila Team Leader Main Uddin Khokon said more than half lakh lives were claimed by different natural calamities, including Cyclone 'Gorki' in 1970, cyclones of 1988 and 1991, 'Sidr' in 2007, 'Aila' in 2009, 'Mohasen' in 2013 and 'Roanu' in 2016.

Adequate shelter centres were not built in these localities, he pointed out, adding that people her now get panicked hearing news of any disaster.

According to project implementation office sources in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas, an approach has been sent to high authorities for making 10 cyclone shelters in Char Gazaria of Char Abdullahpur unions, five in Char Gazi union, and at least 15 in different unions of Kamalnagar Upazila.

BWDB Laxmipur Executive Engineer Faruk Ahmed said with approval from Water Resources Ministry, the DPP of the second phase of Kamalnagar-Ramgati Bank Projection project has been forwarded to Ministry of Planning for approval. A 31-km embankment will be raised along the Meghna bank in addition to block-barrage.

Local lawmaker Major (Rtd) Abdul Mannan, MP, said, "I am trying relentlessly to get the second phase of MREP project approved. If the project is approved, no problem to build embankment will prevail. The ministry concerned will be asked for taking shelter home building project."

































