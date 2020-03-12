PORSHA, NAOGAON, Mar 11: Former general secretary of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Ganguria Union Unit Idris Ali Member died at his own residence in Kadirpur Village of Porsha Upazila in the district on Tuesday at 3am. He was 74.

He was buried at local graveyard after Johr Prayer on Tuesday.

Idris Ali left three sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Porsha Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Momtaj Begum, former senior vice-president of Upazila BNP Taufiqur Rahman Chowdhury, former chairman of Nitpur Union Parishad (UP) Sadequl Islam and former Chaor UP Chairman Manzurul Islam, among others, expressed their sympathy to the bereaved family members.

