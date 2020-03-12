Isolation ward at Kurigram Hospital to deal with coronavirus

KURIGRAM, Mar 11: An isolation ward has been set up at Kurigram General Hospital for dealing with coronavirus.

The ward was set up on Tuesday morning following the government's directions to tackle the coronavirus situation, said Hospital Director Dr Abu Md Jakirul.

Doctors, nurses and staff concerned have been given training on how to protect themselves while treating patients infected with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, all the preparations and measures have been taken at the hospital as per the directions given by the Health Ministry and the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, Dr Jakirul added.













