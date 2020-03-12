28 injured in Faridpur clash





Locals said an altercation broke out between supporters of Former Upazila Chairman Wahiduzzaman and his rival Enayet Hossain at Yusufdia Bazaar under Bhawal Union on Monday evening, and later it turned into a scuffle.

Following this, both groups, being equipped with lethal weapons, swooped on each other about 8pm.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and fired rubber bullets and tear shells to bring the situation under control, said Saltha Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Subrata Goldar.

The two-hour-long clash and chase and counter-chase left 28 people, including five policemen injured.

The injured were admitted to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Md Enayet Hossain alleged that supporters of Wahiduzzaman attacked him on his way to home that led to a clash.

Denying the claim, Md Wahiduzzaman said they attacked first on his supporters after they went to the bazaar.

However, a case was filed against the duo and their 30 supporters and unnamed two to three hundred people in this connection.

















FARIDPUR, Mar 11: At least 28 people, including five policemen, were injured in a clash between two rival groups at Yusufdia Village in Saltha Upazila of the district on Monday night over previous enmity.Locals said an altercation broke out between supporters of Former Upazila Chairman Wahiduzzaman and his rival Enayet Hossain at Yusufdia Bazaar under Bhawal Union on Monday evening, and later it turned into a scuffle.Following this, both groups, being equipped with lethal weapons, swooped on each other about 8pm.Being informed, police rushed to the spot and fired rubber bullets and tear shells to bring the situation under control, said Saltha Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Subrata Goldar.The two-hour-long clash and chase and counter-chase left 28 people, including five policemen injured.The injured were admitted to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Medical College Hospital.Meanwhile, Md Enayet Hossain alleged that supporters of Wahiduzzaman attacked him on his way to home that led to a clash.Denying the claim, Md Wahiduzzaman said they attacked first on his supporters after they went to the bazaar.However, a case was filed against the duo and their 30 supporters and unnamed two to three hundred people in this connection.