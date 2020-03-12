

Int’l trade fair kicks off in Khulna

Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) organised the fair with its President Kazi Aminul Haque in the chair.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation(KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the fair as chief guest while Divisional Commissioner Dr Anwar Hossain Howlader, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Khondokar Lutful Kabir, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam and Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh A K Raina, attended the programme as special guests.

Mentioning the Padma Bridge is now visible, the chief guest said, country's southwestern region would turn a large economic zone after completion of the bridge.

"The government is very sincere for country's development and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marches the country towards development successfully facing different challenges," he said.

Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) organised the fair with an aim to enhance country-made manufacturing products and provide a business hub for different countries to market their brands.

Traders as well as entrepreneurs across the country and abroad will exhibit their products at the KITF, said the KCCI President Amin, adding that two digital water fountain and over hundred stalls have been set up at the fair.



















