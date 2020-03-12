Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 March, 2020, 8:31 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Int’l trade fair kicks off in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 12 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Int’l trade fair kicks off in Khulna

Int’l trade fair kicks off in Khulna

KHULNA, Mar 11: The month-long  19th International Trade Fair, Khulna (KITF) - 2020 began on Wednesday at the Women Sports Complex under Sonadanga Police Station in the city.
Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) organised the fair with its President Kazi Aminul Haque in the chair.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation(KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the fair as chief guest while Divisional Commissioner  Dr Anwar Hossain Howlader, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Khondokar Lutful Kabir, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam and Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh A K Raina, attended the programme as special guests.
Mentioning the Padma Bridge is now visible, the chief guest said, country's southwestern region would turn a large economic zone after completion of the bridge.
"The government is very sincere for country's development and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marches the country towards development successfully facing different challenges," he said.
Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) organised the fair with an aim to enhance country-made manufacturing products and provide a business hub for different countries to market their brands.
 Traders as well as entrepreneurs across the country and abroad will exhibit their products at the KITF, said the KCCI President Amin, adding that two digital water fountain and over hundred stalls have been set up at the fair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Regional SME Products Fair begins today
Free eye camp in Dinajpur
Naogaon traders busy processing dry fish
4 lakh people at Kamalnagar, Ramgati facing disaster risk
Obituary
Isolation ward at Kurigram Hospital to deal with coronavirus
28 injured in Faridpur clash
Int’l trade fair kicks off in Khulna


Latest News
Postal saving schemes go automation
Coronavirus confirmed as pandemic
World Kidney Day Thursday, 20m suffer from ailments
Culprits hack pregnant woman entering her flat in capital
JS special session on March 22-23
Rohingya man hacked dead
Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 yrs for sex crimes
SCBA polls: 3,031 voters cast ballots on first day
Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sex crimes
Tigers win T20 series whitewashing Zimbabwe
Most Read News
Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team
Information warfare: Present, past & future in a nutshell
Startup ecosystem in Bangladesh
Massive fire breaks out at Rupnagar Slum
79 quarantined at home in Manikganj
PM to open country’s first-ever expressway Thursday
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks
2 coronavirus patients make recovery: IEDCR
Modi to join Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft