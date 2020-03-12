RCC to provide houses to 250 poor people

RAJSHAHI, Mar 11: Over 250 low-income families will be brought under housing facilities in the city by this year marking the Mujib Barsha-2020, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) will arrange the housing support for the less-income families aimed at improving their living and livelihood condition.

Meanwhile, 261 slum-dwellers are living in brick-built houses at present driving out their long-lasting living in thatched or mud houses as they got community houses in the city.

They have just moved to their new houses, which were constructed with support from Community Housing Development Fund (CHDF) and the 'Livelihoods Improvement of Urban Poor Communities (LIUPC)' project.









