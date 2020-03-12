Unknown man’s body found at Akkelpur

JOYPURHAT, Mar 11: Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from a roadside canal in Bhikni bridge area on Gopinathpur Mela Road in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Police sources said the locals discovered the body in the canal in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy. The locals claimed, on the occasion of Dol Purnima at Gopinathpur Mela here, various criminal activities including murder and robbery increased every year.

Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station Abu Obayed said the investigation is going on.












