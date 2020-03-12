One killed in Sirajganj road accident

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 11: A bus driver was killed and 10 passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Sabur Hossen, 40, was the driver of 'Grameen Travels'.

Officer-in-Charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station Syed Shaheed Alam confirmed the incident.

He said a bus of Pabna-bound 'Sea Line Paribahan' from Dhaka was moving on the wrong way about 12:30pm. At that time, a bus of 'Grameen Travels' coming from the opposite direction collided with that bus, leaving 11 of both buses injured.

















