4 commit suicide in 3 dists





JOYPURHAT: Police recovered two hanging bodies in an unidentified incident in the municipality in two days.

The deceased were identified as Tajnuva Navila Neer, daughter of Abdus Samad and a tenth grader at Government Girls' School, and Imran Hossain, a college student.

Local sources said being informed, police recovered Navila's body from Arafatnagar area at Tuesday night and Imran's body from Truck Terminal Chetona Madokashakti area in the town on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said as they found Navila's name on the hand of Imran, they suspect the deceased were involved in love affair and killed themselves following any issue relating to this. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Police Station (PS) Shahriar Khan confirmed the incident adding that, the bodies were sent to hospital morgue for autopsies.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A schoolgirl killed self by hanging at Magura Village under Sadar Union in Tentulia Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Halima, 15, was the daughter of Hafizul Islam of the village, and a tenth-grader at Kazi Shahabuddin Girls' High School in the upazila.

Deceased's uncle Shahidul Islam said, hearing the scream of Halima's mother about 3am, they rushed to her room and found her hanging.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning and sent it to morgue for an autopsy. Tentulia Model PS OC Jahurul Islam confirmed the news.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An ethnic community youth killed self by taking poison at Rospur Village under Khelna Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Shyamol Urao, 32, was the son of late Chamur Urao of the village. Family sources said the youth took poison over family feud at noon, and was seriously sick.

Family members rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Shamim Hasan Sarder confirmed the incident.

















