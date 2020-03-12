

Bamboo-based cottage industry in death throes at Patnitala

As a result, the artisans of this industry are becoming jobless.

A number of such artisans including Gokul Shanti Marandi, 75, and a couple- Nicholas, 46, and Purnima, 32, of Maili Para under Matindor Union in the upazila said, "It is not very far when we made different items with bamboo and cane. Due to hike in the cost of labour and raw materials, the prices of the items have increased twofold. On the other hand, due to expansion of science and technology, the prices of modern items made of plastic, aluminium and melamine have been reduced."

Being failed to survive the challenging appearances of these non-traditional things, the makers of the cottage articles, especially the old ones, have been leading inhuman lives.

When talked, a number of artisans including Robin Das and Bunan Bibi in Nazirpur Natunhat of Nazirpur Municipality under the upazila shared their current living experiences expressing their common concern over the problem.

It is hard to stay in the competition, they pointed out, adding that government patronisation is urgent for the survival of the industry.

















